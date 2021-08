iPhone 13 ou iPhone 12S ? Une photo volée révèle le vrai nom des smartphones d’Apple

iPhone 13 🤔 source: https://t.co/INCk7dSbj9

Let me emphasize again that I am not a leaker. I don't have first-hand information. I just reprint some information that I have seen that I feel is relatively reliable. pic.twitter.com/Avy9ndDT4Q

— DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 26, 2021