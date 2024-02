Copilot : l’IA peut désormais remplacer Google Assistant sur Android, voici comment

You can now set the Microsoft Copilot app as your default assistant app on Android!

With version 27.9.420225014, available in beta, you can change the default assistant app to Copilot. This lets you launch Copilot from any screen by swiping diagonally from the corner or… pic.twitter.com/M5FxLzIdxT

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 26, 2024