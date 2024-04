Tesla va construire une station Superchargeur avec 200 bornes, un record !

The world’s new largest Supercharger is coming soon to Yeehaw Junction, Florida!!!

Last month, Tesla filed plans to build a 200-stall “Mega Site” at Exit 193 of the Florida Turnpike.

The site will feature 160 PSU stalls and 40 standalone stalls, 8 of which are for trailers. pic.twitter.com/AoR76aQKTJ

— MarcoRP (!newsfeed) (@MarcoRPi1) April 6, 2024