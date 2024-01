Tesla a fait exploser ses records de vente en 2023, à un détail près

BREAKING: Tesla delivered 484,507 vehicles in Q4, beating Wall St expectations of 480,483. Tesla delivered a total of 1,808,581 vehicles in 2023. Total Q4 production was a record 494,989.

Congrats @Tesla team on another record year!

Tesla also said they will release their Q4… pic.twitter.com/p3nhgkznOx

