Ryzen 7000 : le nouveau socket AM5 ne serait compatible qu’avec la RAM DDR5

Editor from @ComputerBase posted this already few days ago in their forum.

Socket AM5 guide, in the 254-page document you can find the text "DDR5" 76 times, "DDR4" never.

Some hoped that AMD would support DDR4 on AM5. https://t.co/kO5zfGhnix pic.twitter.com/MQPBr9ocgU

— CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) April 25, 2022