Galaxy S25, Xiaomi 15… : une fuite confirme ce qu’il faut attendre du prochain processeur surpuissant de Qualcomm

The SM8750/SM8750P device is the new generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ premium-tier 5G SoC that has the integrated modem. It is designed with a 3 nm process, for superior performance and power efficiency.SM8750/SM8750P includes the following key components: Qualcomm® Oryon™ CPU

