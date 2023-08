PS5 : jouer trop longtemps pourrait faire fondre les ports USB

What the heck @PlayStation . My @horiusainc octa USB plug MELTED during my match at @EVO. Mine was not the only controller that melt down. This is just terrible. You need to do something about that lack of heat dissipation especially if you are going to use PS5s in tournaments pic.twitter.com/z9aYzZf46P

— Eduardo Cuervo (eacuervo @ threads) (@cloudraven) August 5, 2023