Pixel 7 et 7 Pro : Google ne devrait pas augmenter les prix par rapport aux Pixel 6

From a source I trust 💯, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target's systems.

First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colors. pic.twitter.com/OqXt1qnHOL

— Artem Russakovskii 🇺🇦 (@ArtemR) September 22, 2022