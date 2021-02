P50, Mate 50, Watch GT 3… Huawei lancerait au moins 15 produits en 2021

Upcoming stuff from Huawei.

Mate X2

P50

P50 pro

P50 pro+

Watch 3/GT3

MatePad Pro 2

MatePad 2

Freebuds 4 and 4i

Mate 50

Mate 50 pro

Mate 50 Pro+/RS

Freebuds Pro 2

You will never have the opportunity to acquire all of these.

— Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) February 12, 2021