Le OnePus 11 Pro pourrait finalement sortir, mais pas avant juin 2023

There have been talks about a OnePlus Pro device, but it's not happening atleast in H1 2023

OnePlus will stick to a diversified lineup including Nord, T & R series

Given the response Oppo Find N2 Flip got, a OnePlus Flip is on the cards to go head-on flip Galaxy Z Flip 4..

— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 26, 2022