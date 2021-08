Galaxy S21 FE : Samsung annoncerait le smartphone abordable le 8 septembre 2021

S21 FE

Sept 8

this source is right often, but i can never share those leaks (too risky)this is one of those rare ones that i actually can.

he got it from a Sammy representative like usual,but says that personally he would wait to see🧂

im not 1st but since it comes from Sammy..

— Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) August 27, 2021