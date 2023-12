Doom a 30 ans, devinez sur quelles machines il arrive à tourner

To celebrate the 30th birthday of DOOM, here's a thread of everything that I've found that DOOM can run on. Some are real, some… maybe not. It's up to you to figure out which 😉

Let's begin with:

DOOM… on an ultrasound scanner. pic.twitter.com/Io2mMQr8RF

— Father ChristmArse! 🎅 (@Lord_Arse) December 10, 2023