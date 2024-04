Windows 11 : installer le système sur un PC non compatible se fait en un clic, voici comment

Just found out that it also applies for the regular Windows 11 IoT Enterprise edition (non-LTSC) when picked in the Windows Setup.

It's pretty clear that IoT Enterprise is the SUPERIOR edition of Windows 11, no need to bypass any system requirements B.S. with any workarounds! 🎉 https://t.co/ErkbaNglZ8 pic.twitter.com/SzKaNRwbWO

— Bob Pony (@TheBobPony) April 20, 2024