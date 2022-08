Tesla pourrait ouvrir son réseau de bornes Superchargeurs à la concurrence pour un tarif dérisoire

BREAKING: @Tesla has launched Supercharger membership packages for Non-Tesla EV owners.

There are two plans:

• Pay Per Use: Pay as you go, access to Supercharger network

• Membership: $0.99/month (in the US), access to Supercharger network, lower price per kWh pic.twitter.com/muVBv3pZbd

— Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) August 17, 2022