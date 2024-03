Prince of Persia The Lost Crown : une tonne de contenus gratuits arrive bientôt, ainsi q’un DLC très attendu par les fans

Exciting news for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown! 🎉

Three free updates and one story DLC are on the horizon in the coming months.

📆 The first update arrives on March 20!

What upcoming feature are you most excited about: speedrun mode, boss rush, or new challenges? pic.twitter.com/Rc0uhD0WGX

