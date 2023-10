OnePlus Open : le smartphone pliable le plus fin du monde misera beaucoup sur la photo

So the OnePlus Open comes with Oxygen OS 13.2 based on Android 13.

Needs some fixes but overall it's pretty stable. Has some One UI touches and a functional dock.

Should've rebranded Oxygen OS 13.2 as Oxygen OS Fold.

Anyways the standout feature on Open will be the cameras.. pic.twitter.com/CaWhk8prlL

— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 14, 2023