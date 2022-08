iPad 2022 : le lancement des tablettes pourrait être retardé à cause de la canicule

(1/2)

A temporary power outage in Sichuan may affect iPad assembly plants in Chengdu (Foxconn) and Chongqing (Compal). Although it's difficult to assess impacts on production currently, impacts should be limited if the power outage can end on August 20.https://t.co/tVmaJq9JsF

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 15, 2022