iOS 16 : l’appli Flighty peut désormais afficher les infos de votre vol en mode Avion

1. Plane WiFi allows iMessage

2. Guess what else uses that protocol? new Live Activities

3. So, send LA updates (max 4kb payload!) and have app load *that* data

Presto! The app updates via Live Activities 😎

— Ryan Jones (@rjonesy) November 21, 2022