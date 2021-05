Galaxy Watch 4 : Samsung va bien abandonner Tizen pour Wear OS

Watch4

42mm, 46mm

Active4

40mm, 42mm

Scheduled for release along with the Galaxy Z Unpacked around July or August.

Both lineups will run on WearOS instead of Tizen.

Non-invasive blood sugar measuring sensor will NOT be included in both lineups.https://t.co/CFQ0x9CeOu

— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 12, 2021