Windows 11 : un bug inoffensif permet de booster considérablement les performances de l’explorateur de fichiers

Did you know you can speedup explorer by use of bugs?

Turns out switching in and out of full screen mode (F11) noticeably improves load times!

Wish this was the performance we get out of box.

(Yes navbar breaks.. tho navbar shouldn't cause such a huge snappiness regression..) pic.twitter.com/GObybf1C8q

— Vivy (@VivyVCCS) September 3, 2023