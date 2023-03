Windows 11 : le nouveau canal Canary dévoile un gestionnaire de périphériques USB4

Canary build 25314 seems to include a new USB 4 domain viewer in the USB Settings page. Would post a screenshot if I could actually get it to work in a VM, you should be able to enable this with ViVeTool though it may not show up for you

vivetool /enable /id:39305332

