Tesla va devoir baisser le prix de ses voitures électriques, voici pourquoi

BREAKING: Tesla delivered 386,783 vehicles in Q1. Wall St was expecting ~431k. Total Q1 production was 433,371.

Tesla: "Decline in volumes was partially due to the early phase of the production ramp of the updated Model 3 at our Fremont factory and factory shutdowns resulting… pic.twitter.com/KBuWiqKbxl

