Tesla : la prochaine mise à jour apporte son lot de nouveautés, dont une application Apple surprise

The 2023 Holiday Update rolls out next week

Here’s what’s coming…

Custom Lock Sounds

Replace the horn lock sound of your vehicle with another sound—like a screaming goat 🐐

LAN Party on Wheels

Play your favorite games on the rear touchscreen 🎮

Rear Screen Bluetooth… pic.twitter.com/Xl2Q6YgS2b

— Tesla (@Tesla) December 8, 2023