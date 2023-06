Tesla Cybertruck : Elon Musk promet un système de son épique

CYBERTRUCK NEWS HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT:

The Model S, 3, X and Y all come with premium surround sound systems with an 8” subwoofer.

But the Cybertruck will come with dual 8” ported subwoofers under the rear seats aimed forward. @elonmusk has prioritized entertainment in Teslas… https://t.co/YsrE17a4ci pic.twitter.com/ViR36xRXvi

