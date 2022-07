Steam Deck : Valve assure que toutes les réservations seront livrées avant la fin de l’année

Great news: Everyone who currently has a reservation can get their Steam Deck by the end of this year! We’ve cleared up supply chain issues, a bunch of folks got moved up to Q3, and all other reservations are now in Q4.

More details here:https://t.co/Xj2yEHqpKZ pic.twitter.com/floa2xZelK

— Steam Deck (@OnDeck) July 29, 2022