PS5 : les stocks augmentent de 400% juste à temps pour le lancement de God of War Ragnarok

Lots of reports of improved PS5 supply in the past few months, but no data until now. Import data into the US confirms that Sony Interactive (PlayStation) shipments in Sept were +400% YoY. Yes you read that right. Some of that will go into inventory for GoW launch for sure. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/SvC6xTPQxs

— David Gibson (@gibbogame) October 11, 2022