Pixel Fold : Android 15 vous permettra de basculer entre les écrans grâce à un simple geste

Android 15 DP1 brings back the "continue using apps on fold" feature that was added in Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 but dropped from subsequent betas. However, the new "swipe up to continue" feature I previously spotted in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 is currently not enabled.

Image… pic.twitter.com/5gAJ12b96I

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 16, 2024