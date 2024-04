Non, Windows 11 n’affichera pas de watermark si votre PC n’est pas assez puissant pour l’IA

Clearing up a few things ❗

1. These are requirements as of build 26100.1, MS can change them later

2. Warnings displayed if your system doesn't meet them are purely within AIX, no OS-wide nag

3. AIX is AI Explorer, NOT AI File Explorer! Completely separate app, not a replacement https://t.co/XmnjzCYSOY

— Albacore ☁️ (@thebookisclosed) April 28, 2024