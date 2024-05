Windows 11 : comment retrouver l’interface de Windows 10 en seulement quelques clics

It's possible to swap the Explorer shell in Windows 11 Version 24H2 with the one from Windows 10 (20H1-22H2, Server 2022 works too). Half of it works such as the taskbar from Windows 10 and tray area, but there's quirks such as non-working task view and improperly aligned menus. https://t.co/a0RcS5oDXX pic.twitter.com/wEqNkvphX1

— Bob Pony ✨ (@TheBobPony) May 14, 2024