Si vous ne savez pas paramétrer Windows 11, l’IA Copilot pourra bientôt vous aider à le faire

Another piece of new-ish functionality in Settings is the ability to ask Copilot ✨ for help in case the inbox database has no result for your query 🔍

In case you don't have the option yet and would like to use it, enable feature ID 49445394 pic.twitter.com/inK8AWVkNH

— Albacore ☁️ (@thebookisclosed) May 9, 2024