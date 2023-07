L’iPhone 15 standard aura lui aussi droit à un capteur principal de 48 MP, selon Ming-Chi Kuo

韋爾是兩款iPhone 15標準版的廣角相機CIS升級到48MP的間接最大贏家。思特威與華為的合作將越來越緊密。

Will Semi is the indirect biggest beneficiary of the upgrade of the wide camera CIS of two iPhone 15 standard versions to 48MP. The cooperation between Smartsens and Huawei will…

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 26, 2023