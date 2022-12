Les Galaxy S23 seront beaucoup plus puissants que leurs prédécesseurs, surtout en Europe

⭕️Exclusive

Incredible performance of @Snapdragon 8 Gen2 in #GalaxyS23Ultra S23+/S23

💥CPU 36%

💥GPU 48%

💥NPU 60%

The 4nm processor with cooling systems will improve performance battery consumption&heat under heavy use

In my opinion enjoy always have Snapdragon with Samsung😍 pic.twitter.com/l5YYs29yjV

— Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) December 28, 2022