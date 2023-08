Lenovo Legion Go : la fiche technique dévoilée, le Steam Deck peut trembler

📰 The Lenovo Legion Go should be available soon and now we have a trailer.

As you can see it's a BIG 16/10 screen with a design like the Nintendo Switch but more fat (640g) because it's a pc.

$800/800€ – 8.8" 1600p 144hz 256go

You can use glasses to bypass tv/screen. pic.twitter.com/IN2EWggihA

