Le Steam Deck reçoit une mise à jour qui corrige les problèmes de performances

Hello to all Steam Deck + Windows (WinDeck?) enthusiasts! We've just updated the APU driver for Windows on Steam Deck to address issues with Halo Infinite and other titles that regressed recently.

New driver can be found here: https://t.co/aRWUulw1kp

— Lawrence Yang (@lawrenceyang) June 17, 2022