Le OnePlus 10 Ultra arrive cet été avec un Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ et un périscope

So the OnePlus Ultra flagship is getting into testing phase, focus on cameras & SD 8 Gen 1+

OnePlus 10 – D9000/SD 8 Gen 1 (depending on market)

D8000 and SD888 in more Mid-range phones like Nord series

7 Gen 1 phone being planned.

Complicated timelines & products overall

