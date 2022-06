iPhone : iOS 16 permet de supprimer l’arrière-plan d’une image, voici comment faire

Cutting out myself from background to make a YouTube thumbnail used to take me 4-10 minutes of fiddling with third party apps, now with iOS 16/iPadOS 16 I can cut myself out and paste into another image to make a thumbnail in like 10 seconds.

Apple, man, constantly temping me pic.twitter.com/caQ2JGEuX7

— ben (@bencsin) June 13, 2022