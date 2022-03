iPhone 14 : pas de Touch ID sous l’écran chez Apple avant au moins 2025

I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display fingerprint sensing/Touch ID in 2023 at the earliest. But the latest survey indicates new iPhones in 2023 & 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a great biometrics solution.

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2022