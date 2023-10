Google Photos : Android 14 va simplifier le partage de contenus, voici pourquoi

Google Photos is switching to the system sharesheet in Android 14!

This already appears to be rolling out for some users. Rita mentioned she has it on her Pixel 8 Pro, and another user with an 8 Pro told me they also have it on version 6.56.

Let me know if you see this too! https://t.co/xYhRRTSP8x pic.twitter.com/owUnbnvbSh

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 13, 2023