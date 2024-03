Google Keep va vous aider à créer des listes en un clin d’œil, voici comment

Google Keep is rolling out its new "help me create a list" feature to some more users. This feature uses generative AI to help you create a list.

If "help me create a list" has rolled out to you, you'll see a dialog upon opening the app that informs you. You'll then see a "help… pic.twitter.com/FWKxIgQue2

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 20, 2024