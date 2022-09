God of War Ragnarök pèsera 90 Go sur PS4, il va falloir libérer du stockage

🚨 About God Of War Ragnarök Size :

🟩 Sony Patched My Download Size Finder Way on March 2022 , So I can't Confirm Size

🟧 But Yesterday God Of War Ragnarök Download Page Updated

🟫 That's Mean Yes, 90.6 GB (PS4) It's Possible, Also Looks like God Of War Ragnarök 📀

— PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) September 20, 2022