Galaxy S22 : Samsung pourrait changer les noms des smartphones de la série

Oops, OnLeaks confirmed the S22 Pro name so I guess I will do the rest:

– S22+ = S22 Pro

– S22 Ultra = Note22 Ultra

Yep, you heard it right. S22 Ultra might actually be called as the Note22 Ultra!

(A bit warning below) pic.twitter.com/ivqDDFat2Q

— Chun (@chunvn8888) September 25, 2021