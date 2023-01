Xbox Series X : les Américains en pleine panique face au mode économie d’énergie jugé trop “woke”

Fox News is MAD that "woke" Xbox is changing its power saving mode

Earhardt: "Xbox has also announced that they're going woke because of climate change"

Failla: "They're trying to recruit your kids into climate politics at an earlier age"

E: "They're going after the kids" pic.twitter.com/8Vvd5j02SA

— Lis Power (@LisPower1) January 24, 2023