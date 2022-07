Xbox Games with Gold : Microsoft va arrêter d’offrir des jeux Xbox 360 dès octobre

Starting in October, Xbox Games With Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 games (Microsoft has reached the limits to adding new X360 games to GWG). GWG will continue to offer Xbox One games.

Any claimed Xbox 360 GWG titles can be redownloaded regardless of membership pic.twitter.com/WHuuVniqBn

— Wario64 (@Wario64) July 5, 2022