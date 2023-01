Tesla : garer votre voiture au Superchargeur sans la recharger pourrait vous coûter cher

Tesla Owners Abusing the Superchargers in China.

Even with Tesla’s floor lock solution they’re parked but not charging!

Along came this HERO he help them plug in, now Tesla’s Idle fee is activated! #Tesla #TeslaChina #Supercharger $TSLA pic.twitter.com/JvtnRPeF1H

— Jay in Shanghai 电动 Jay (@JayinShanghai) January 17, 2023