Malware Android : désinstallez d’urgence ces 101 applications malveillantes
Un nouveau cas de malware Android a été repéré sur le Play Store. D’après CyberNews, 101 applications disponibles en ligne et sur la boutique de Google cachent du code malveillant. Ces applications sont à la fois capables de vous noyer de publicités intrusives et de voler toutes vos données personnelles.
Une enquête de CyberNews a mis en lumière un réseau de 27 développeurs Android aux pratiques douteuses. Ces développeurs vietnamiens proposent un total de 101 applications Android frauduleuses destinées à bombarder les utilisateurs d’annonces publicitaires. Au total, les applications malveillantes ont été installées par 69 millions de smartphones et de tablettes Android via le Play Store ou des APK disponibles sur la toile.
La liste des 101 applications Android à désinstaller de votre smartphone
Selon CyberNews, les applications frauduleuses ne se contentent pas d’inonder les smartphones de publicités. Chaque application demande en effet une quantité importante de permissions sans raison valable. Une fois ces autorisations obtenues, les applications sont théoriquement en mesure de collecter vos données personnelles, comme vos photos, vos vidéos ou votre position.
Le piège est d’autant plus gros que les applications n’ont aucune raison de vous demander l’accès à ces données. Cybernews prend l’exemple d’une « application calculatrice qui réclame l’accès à l’appareil photo ». Comme toujours, on vous conseille de ne pas octroyer des permissions qui n’ont rien à voir avec la fonction principale de l’application.
En revendant les données collectées, les 27 développeurs derrière l’opération peuvent gagner jusqu’à 976 000 dollars par mois, estime CyberNews. Evidemment, les 101 applications contreviennent aux règles mises en place par Google sur le Play Store. Voici la liste complète des applications à désinstaller sans tarder de votre smartphone ou votre tablette Android :
- Glitch Effect Video Photo Editor Grainy Effect
- Mod for Minecraft – Mod for Minecraft Animals 2019
- Voice Changer -Voice Recorder With Effects
- Sketch Photo Editor and Pencil Art
- Horoscope 2019 with 12 Zodiac Sign Master
- Face Makeup Camera Beauty Editor
- Video Editor With Music App – Video Maker of Photo
- Call Recorder Automatic – Call Recorder 2 Ways
- Screen Recorder With Facecam and Audio – Video Editor
- Nucie Cam Beauty Selfie Camera With Photo Editor
- Screen Recorder With Facecam et Screenshoot Capture
- PDF Scanner Camera Scanner : JPG to PDF Converter
- App Locker Fingerprint, PIN and Gallery Locker
- Photo Collage Maker and Picture Grid Art Frame
- Metronome and Tuner For Instrument
- Relax Sound Sleep Music and Shooting Sounds
- Cut and Paste Photo Editor With Background Eraser
- Screen Recorder With Audio and Facecam
- Application Locker With Password Fingerprint
- Video Maker with Music Photos – Video Effects App
- Photo Collage Maker And Picture Grid
- Video Maker-Editor with Music photos and Text
- Makeup Camera and Beauty Makeover Editor
- Video Editor With Music and Effects
- Cut and Paste Photo Editor and Change Background
- Screen Recorder Game Recorder With Facecam
- JPG To PDF Converter With Scanner
- Bubble Level Ruler With Inclinometer Free
- RAR File Extractor and Zip Opener
- Automatic Call Recorder Incoming and Outgoing App
- App Locker With Password – Photo Gallery Locker
- Color Call Screen Themes With Flash on Call
- Glitch Effect Video Editor and VHS Effect Photo
- Internet Browser Private to Download Videos HD
- Dual Account Double Space
- Alarm pill Reminder
- Pixel Art Coloris by Number
- Period Tracker Menstruation and Ovulation Calendar
- Call Screen Themes With Flashlight On Call
- App Locker Fingerprint and Password Gallery Locker
- Video Player All Format 2019 With Media Player App
- Photo Collage Maker and Photo Grid 2019 News
- Video Editor of Photos Video Recorder With Music
- MP3 Music Player MP3 Cutter Ringtones Maker
- Beauty Camera Makeup Photo Editor and Makeover
- PIP Photo Editor With PIP Camera Photo Maker 2019
- School Hairstyles Step by Step Braiding Hairstyle
- Pixel Art Color By Number 2019 and Sandbow Coloring
- Jigsaw Puzzles for Adults and Picture Puzzles
- Flower Drawing Step by Step
- Photo Editor With Square Blur
- Vlog Editor and Video Maker With Photos
- Battery Charger With Battery Saver and Optimizer
- Memory Booster and Cleaner With RAM Optimizer
- Volume Booster and Equalizer MP3 Music Player
- Phone Cooler Master and CPU Cooling 2020
- Kiwi VPN Connection for IP Changer Unblock Sites
- Volume Booster and Sound Enhancer Music Player
- Internet Speed Test Meter and WiFi Test Speed
- Perfect VPN Proxy to Unblock Sites With IP Changer
- Data Saver and Data Manager To Control data usage
- GoFox Incognito Browser
- Running Tracker with Step counter and calories
- Buttocks Workout 30 days
- Automatic Call Recorder Both Sides to record calls
- App locker with Password fingerprint Lock Pattern
- Volume Booster Music Player and Sound Booster
- QR Code Scanner and Barcode Reader Product Checker
- Assistive Touch Easy Touch With Control Center
- Voice Recorder and Editor With Cut Recorded Audio
- Video Slideshow With Music and Photos
- Beauty Camera Makeup Face Selfies
- Cut Photo Editor Background
- Vintage Camera Photo with Photo Editor and Makeover
- Screen Recorder and Facecam and Screenshot
- Video Editor and Maker with Music photos and text
- Makeup camera and Beauty Makeover Editor
- Pixel Art Color By Number and Sandbox Pages
- CPU phone Cooler to cool down phone
- Ultrashark VPN Free Proxy Server and Secure
- Caller Screen Themes With Color
- Video Maker and Music Slideshow
- Math Solver with Graphing calculator
- Emoji Keyboard Themes and Fancy Keyboard
- Slow motion Video Editor and Fast speed video maker
- Graphing Calculator And Equation Solver
- App Locker With Password Fingerprint
- Video Maker and Photos Effects Slow motion Videos
- Video Creator with Music and Video Maker of Photos
- Math Solver Camera With Equation Calculator
- Mods for MCPE Maps for Minecraft PE Free
- Automatic Call Recording Incoming and Outgoing
- Fake Caller With Prank Caller and Call Simulator
- Builder for Minecraft House
- 30 Day Challenge Workouts for Women
- Rar File Extractor and File Compressor
- Screen Recorder with audio and Facecam
- Video Maker Creator with Music and photos
- Makeup Photo Editor with auto camera
- File Transfer to Another Phone and Share Anything
- Voice Recorder Editor and HD Audio Recording
On remarquera que les applications sont des clones l’une de l’autre. « Étant donné que ces applications participent déjà à des comportements risqués susceptibles de violer les politiques Android de Google, il est préférable que les utilisateurs les suppriment immédiatement pour limiter les risques » conseille CyberNews. Aviez-vous installé une des applications de la liste sur votre appareil ? On attend votre avis dans les commentaires.
