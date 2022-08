Loki : une fuite dévoile le scénario de la saison 2 des mois à l’avance !

RUMOR: Loki Season 2

-Several episodes are set in the 70s.

-Chris Hemsworth himself voices Throg. Loki will help him get rid of the spell and transform him back into ordinary Thor.

-A central character is written off.

-Kang wins in the end, and Loki is

returned to Earth-616. pic.twitter.com/MhfyXmMhHO

— Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) August 9, 2022