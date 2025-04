Le Galaxy S25 gagne deux petites nouveautés avec cette nouvelle mise à jour

International model rollout started ‼️

Galaxy S25's April update is live in Australia.

Build Version: S938BXXU2AYD9/S938BOXM2AYD9/S938BXXU2AYD9

Changelog:

New charging animation and media player in notification panel.

Rollout will expand to other regions soon. pic.twitter.com/Hixx62vJhl

— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 21, 2025