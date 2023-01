Diablo, Overwatch 2, WoW : les joueurs chinois privés de jeux Blizzard, voici ce qu’il s’est passé

Naraka: Bladepoint's official TikTok did a live stream showing how the famous Blizzard "Gorehowl" in their campus got torn down and everyone had a chance to swing the hammer.#NetEase #Blizzard #NARAKABLADEPOINT

The axe will be replaced by Naraka's new weapon Polesword. pic.twitter.com/lP4z5qBrAN

— Superpixel (@superpixelnews) January 18, 2023