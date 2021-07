Windows 10 : le correctif de la faille PrintNightmare n’est pas efficace à 100%

The Microsoft fix released for recent #PrintNightmare vulnerability addresses the remote vector – however the LPE variations still function. These work out of the box on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 2008 and 2012 but require Point&Print configured for Windows 2016,2019,10 & 11(?). 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/PRO3p99CFo

— Hacker Fantastic (@hackerfantastic) July 6, 2021