WhatsApp : vous pourrez bientôt transférer vos conversations d’iOS à Android

Thank you @xdadevelopers for your recent discovery about the "Switch to Android" app, to migrate WhatsApp chat history from iOS to Android. 🤩

These screenshots show how the process works. This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update. https://t.co/FmZbXi33L2 pic.twitter.com/w7GiCUHSuS

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 28, 2021